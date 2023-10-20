Figures reveal more parking fines issued at Valley Drive than any other Harrogate street

More parking fines have been issued at Valley Drive than any other street in Harrogate, with the council collecting more than £73,000 from motorists since 2021.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Valley Drive, which runs adjacent to Valley Gardens, has topped the list for the most on-street PCNs issued in the town during each of the last three years.

North Yorkshire Council, which controls parking in the county, supplied its parking fine data for Harrogate to the Local Democracy Reporting Service following a freedom of information request.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2021, there were 1,402 penalty charge notices (PCN) issued on Valley Drive, which generated £35,153 for the council.

Valley Drive in Harrogate. Photo: Google

The number fell to 978 PCNs last year, worth a combined £23,814.

So far in 2023, the council has issued 672 PCNs, which have brought in £15,070.

Valley Drive is in a disc zone, which is when motorists display a paper disc with the clock set to the time of arrival in order to receive free parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, if motorists do not display a disc after they park, or they stay longer than their allotted time, they are liable to receive a PCN worth £50 — which is reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days.

North Yorkshire Council said it has stepped up patrols on Valley Drive, which has reduced the number of offences.

The street with the second-highest number of parking fines is West Park, which is next to a section of the Stray and hospitality venues including Weetons, the Coach and Horses and the Yorkshire Hotel.

There have been 1,399 PCNs issued on West Park since 2021, generating a total of £30,382.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other streets to make the top three include St Mary’s Walk, James Street and Station Parade.

The full figures are below:

2021

1. Valley Drive: 1,402 PCNs generating £35,153.

2. West Park: 463 PCNs generating £10,037.

3. St Mary’s Walk: 390 PCNs generating £9,977.35

2022

1. Valley Drive: 972 PCNs generating £23,814.

2. West Park: 543 PCNs generating £12,382.

3. James Street: 505 PCNs generating £13,700.

2023 (up to September)

1. Valley Drive: 672 PCNs generating £15,070.

2. West Park: 393 PCNs generating £8,005.

3. Station Parade: 343 PCNs generating £5,260.

North Yorkshire Council’s head of parking services, Steve Brown, said: “Our parking officers patrol areas with both waiting and stopping restrictions. The patrolling is random, but the areas that appear to cause the most breaches are patrolled more often until more motorists comply.