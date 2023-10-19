The planned closure of Harewood Bridge on the A61 between Leeds and Harrogate has been postponed due to heavy rain from Storm Babet.

The historic Grade-II listed bridge, which carries the A61 Leeds to Harrogate Road across the River Wharfe, was planned to shut overnight on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 October to carry out specialist resurfacing work.

However due to heavy rain and an amber weather warning that has been put in place, the bridge remains open and the planned work has been postponed.

The bridge sees 17,000 vehicles use it each day and was recently closed for three weeks for waterproofing, resurfacing and footpath repair works.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Unfortunately the planned specialist surface treatment to Harewood Bridge was postponed, due to Storm Babet and the heavy rain that was forecast.

“For the works to happen, conditions must be absolutely dry for the period of treatment to the road surface.

"Alternative arrangements are being looked into by the contractor about how we carry out this work with wetter and possibly unpredictable weather ahead.”