The authority already has permission to demolish ten garages at Woodfield Close to replace them with two council flats that will initially be used as temporary accommodation for the homeless.

The original permission had a condition attached that said EV charging points must be installed before the residents move in but the council sought to change this so solar panels would be fitted on the roofs instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An officer report said it was "very unlikely" that local residents and visitors would use the technology, which would result in a "higher chance of vandalism" and costs to the authority.

Harrogate Borough Council has scrapped plans to put electric vehicle (EV) charging points at a housing scheme in Woodfield over fears they’d be vandalised.

Harrogate Borough Council's planning committee met Tuesday to discuss the plans, with some councillors raising fears that the homes will not be future proofed.

This is because in less than seven years, the government will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impending change in legislation led Liberal Democrat councillor for Hookstone, Pat Marsh, to call the proposal "so wrong".

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I find this really difficult, why can't we have both? Petrol vehicles will be got rid of so you can only buy electric.

"If you're planning for the future it's about people who will come and support these people, they might have friends and family who will come and visit. The way this earth needs saving we need to do everything in our power to give people what they need."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning officer Arthama Lakhanpall told councillors that the charging points would become a "liability" to the council and could create a security risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Conservative councillor for Boroughbridge, Robert Windass, said charging points had been installed next to a public toilet in Boroughbridge and had never been vandalised.

Cllr Windass said: "The toilet block gets vandalised on a regular basis but the EV charge point never gets touched, [the council] is just assuming there will be vandalism."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite abstaining in the final vote, Liberal Democrat councillor for Nidd Valley, Tom Watson, said: "One of the villages in my area we have five houses and each house has its own charging point. One of these units was vandalised so it shows you, if it happens in a rural area, it will happen in urban areas."