Protests over-ridden as planning chair swings narrow vote in favour of more new housing in Kingsley area of Harrogate

Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee met this afternoon to consider the application from Harrogate-based property firm Quarters Kingsley.

The site of the former chicken farm was carved up into several housing allocations for the council’s Local Plan, which states where housebuilding can take place in the Harrogate district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stonebridge Homes is building more than 100 homes on the site, and last year, Persimmon Homes submitted a proposal to build a further 181 homes on the fields.

Kingsley Farm area of Harrogate - Stonebridge Homes is already building more than 100 homes on the site but now developers Quarters Kingsley is planning 30 more.

This smaller development was recommended in an officer’s report to be deferred to the chief planner for approval, subject to 106 agreements.

To create an access point for vehicles into the site, Hawthorne Place would be turned from a cul-de-sac into a through road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second access point would be created on Kingsley Road.

A resident of Hawthorne Place, Matt Hodgson, told councillors that this change would have a “significant impact” on family life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hodgson said: “Hawthorne Place has quiet enjoyment away from busy traffic and this area holds great amenity value.

"Young people use the area for bike riding and ball games. It would turn a quiet cul-de-sac into a busy through road, robbing this area of an aspect of its unique character.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite the resident’s plea, councillors were told by chief planner John Worthington that access was not part of today’s decision and would be dealt with at a subsequent meeting.

The application received an objection from NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Health Board who said GP practices in Harrogate have “very limited capacity” for new patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat councillor for Hookstone, Pat Marsh, said the homes would “add to the stress and strain” of under pressure local services.

She said: “You can’t get an NHS dentist and access to GPs is difficult. I know it’s only 30 [homes], but you add that to what already exists , it could tip the can over.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Marsh was told by planning officer Kate Broadbank that the developer would pay a financial contribution of £58,617 through a section 106 agreement to support local healthcare facilities.

David Williams, speaking on behalf of the developer, said it had held constructive discussions with local residents groups regarding the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’re doing everything we can to make a positive contribution to the area.

“We’re a small local developer working alongside the landowner who owned the site for nigh on 100 years. This is a legacy situation, we’re not a major developer looking to dictate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a former brownfield site that was a commercial chicken farm with all the lorries that used to access that farm.

"It’s now a private field that has become an overgrown wasteland, it’s got no purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The original farm buildings and outbuildings have fallen vacant and into disrepair.

"The whole site is private, it does not belong to the community, even though they use the fields to walk through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a vision to create something really sustainable with a green space that runs through the site.

"It’s a site that will be inclusive and allow the community to enjoy it where at the moment they can only observe it from the perimeter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors were tied at six votes for and six votes against moving the officer’s recommendation to approve the application.