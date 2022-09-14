Changes to Harrogate bin collections confirmed next week for Queen’s funeral
Changes to bin collections across the Harrogate district have been confirmed for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Harrogate Borough Council has announced that all collections will take place a day later than usual from the day of the funeral which is being marked with a bank holiday on Monday 19 September.
This will affect garden waste, refuse and recycling collections, and all household waste recycling centres will also close on Monday.
The Queen: Dean of Ripon leads tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her passing
Most Popular
The date changes for bin collections are as follows:
Monday 19 September will be Tuesday 20 SeptemberTuesday 20 September will be Wednesday 21 SeptemberWednesday 21 September will be Thursday 22 SeptemberThursday 22 September will be Friday 23 SeptemberFriday 23 September will be Saturday 24 September
Normal collections will then resume on Monday 26 September.
Meanwhile, all council-run leisure centres in the Harrogate district will also close on Monday “to allow the team to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the council said.
Customer services for both the borough council and North Yorkshire County Council will also be unavailable on this day when Harrogate’s Civic Centre will close.
Anyone who needs to get in touch with the borough council in an emergency should call 01423 556300.
Two of the biggest events of Harrogate Heritage Open Days have been postponed out of respect for the passing of Her Majesty and the full state funeral next week.
Following the news, Yorkshire Film Archive, Harrogate Film Society, and Harrogate Civic Society have taken the decision to postpone the two Harrogate on Film screenings, which were scheduled to take place on Monday, September 19, the date of the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey.
The screenings will now take place at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Monday, October 3, at the Odeon Cinema, East Parade, Harrogate.
Meanwhile, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission has confirmed it has cancelled its remaining tours during Harrogate Heritage Open Days.
A spokesperson said: "As a mark of respect for Her Majesty during the official period of mourning, we have decided to cancel all external events with immediate effect and so the events at Stonefall Cemetery will not take place."