Council leader says Christmas Fayre 'will be back in Harrogate next year'
The Swiss-style wooden chalets are gone, the road train has stopped and the smell of festive foods is no more but Harrogate’s Christmas Fayre - hailed as a “phenomenal success” - will be back.
In the absence of the usual Christmas Market on Montpellier Hill, the new ten-day event was designed to boost footfall in the town centre - and bring the fun back for families in the festive season.
Part of a coordinated campaign by business groups such as Harrogate BID and Harrogate Borough Council’s Visit Harrogate team to boost the local economy, council leader Coun Richard Cooper said so successful was the inaugural fayre, which finished on Sunday, it now looks set to return bigger and better next year.
“In my opinion, and what appears to be the opinion of the majority of people on social media, the first Harrogate Christmas Fayre has been a phenomenal success,” said Coun Cooper.
“We were determined to deliver a safe, vibrant and attractive festive offering that drives visitors to our district’s shops, restaurants, visitor attractions, hotels and B&Bs after what has been such a difficult period.
“We’ve already started to collate feedback from the relevant partners - high street businesses, traders, for example - to understand what went well and what could be improved so that next year, if Harrogate Christmas Fayre is to return and I hope that it does, it will be even bigger and better than this year.”
Nearly 50 stall holders participated in the new event which was organised by Market Place Europe, the UK’s leading and award-winning Christmas market operator.
Coun Cooper said the success of the fayre was based on other events and attractions which had seen them work with a wide range of partners and business groups.
“The fayre was testament to the expertise of Market Place Europe. But we also mustn’t forget the artisan market that Little Bird Made provided in Valley Gardens.
“The success of the festivities is also thanks to Harrogate BID and North Yorkshire County Council.”