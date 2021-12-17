Overall winner of the Harrogate BID/Rotary Club of Harrogate festive window competition Alex Clarke of Foxy Antiques and Interiors

PICTURE SPECIAL: Retailers across Harrogate light up town with dazzling festive windows

Just some of the fantastic festive window displays on show...

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 17th December 2021, 3:36 pm
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:01 pm

The winners of the Harrogate Christmas Shop Window competition were announced last week, as the dazzling designs impressed the judges, as well as visitors to the town.

Foxy Antiques and Interiors, located at the bottom of Commercial Street in Harrogate were crowned the overall winners of the competition, coordinated by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) and The Rotary Club.

Betty’s, on Parliament Street was the winner of the large shops category, while The Yorkshire Soap Company on James Street won the medium shops category.

There were also a number of shops that were highly commended including Weetons Food Hall, West Park Hotel, Montpellier Jewellers, Sophie Likes and many more.

Here are just a few of the other fantastic windows which have lit up Harrogate this Christmas...

1. Festive Windows 2021

Betty's Café Tea Rooms, Parliament Street

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

2. Festive Windows 2021

Bespoke Eyewear, Royal Parade

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

3. Festive Windows 2021

Bijouled, Parliament Street

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

4. Festive Windows 2021

Weetons Food Hall, West Park

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
RetailersHarrogateBID
Next Page
Page 1 of 3