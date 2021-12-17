PICTURE SPECIAL: Retailers across Harrogate light up town with dazzling festive windows

The winners of the Harrogate Christmas Shop Window competition were announced last week, as the dazzling designs impressed the judges, as well as visitors to the town.

Foxy Antiques and Interiors, located at the bottom of Commercial Street in Harrogate were crowned the overall winners of the competition, coordinated by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) and The Rotary Club.

Betty’s, on Parliament Street was the winner of the large shops category, while The Yorkshire Soap Company on James Street won the medium shops category.

There were also a number of shops that were highly commended including Weetons Food Hall, West Park Hotel, Montpellier Jewellers, Sophie Likes and many more.

Here are just a few of the other fantastic windows which have lit up Harrogate this Christmas...

