Police patrols stepped up in Harrogate following serious incident in Valley Gardens

Police have increased their patrols in Harrogate today, following a serious assault in Valley Gardens which saw two teenage boys being taken to hospital.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed: "You might see more police officers in Harrogate today. Extra patrols are in place to reassure residents, and we're continuing to investigate the incident in Valley Gardens yesterday."

Arrests made after unconfirmed stabbings in Harrogate Valley Gardens - Police issue statement

Two teenage boys, both from the Leeds area, have been arrested following the assault yesterday, and they remain in custody at this time. The two injured teenagers are in a stable condition in hospital.

There are still unconfirmed reports that this may have been a stabbing incident - but North Yorkshire Police said they will not provide any further information at this stage, other than the fact that it was an assault.

'I can't believe this has happened in our town' - Shock at unconfirmed stabbings in Harrogate Valley Gardens

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Ellis, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "I understand this incident may cause some concern in the local community. However, at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"Local officers will be in Harrogate today, as enquiries continue, and to provide reassurance to the public."

Two teenagers taken to hospital after incident at Harrogate Valley Gardens

There was a heavy police and emergency services presence at the Valley Gardens yesterday, including firearms officers as a precaution. Police were called to the gardens at 3.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information about it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harrogate CID, quoting reference NYP-13042019-0299.