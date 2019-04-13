Two teenagers taken to hospital after incident at Harrogate Valley Gardens

Two teenagers have been taken to hospital after an incident at Harrogate's Valley Gardens this afternoon.

Police were called at 3.30pm with a report that two teenage boys had been assaulted. Both have been taken to hospital for treatment. A cordon is in place, and police remain at the scene as enquiries into the incident continue. Officers are also conducting reassurance patrols in the town.

There were unconfirmed reports this evening that this may have been a stabbing incident, however North Yorkshire Police told the 'Advertiser that no further information other than the fact it was an assault will be issued by them at this stage.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information about it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and quote reference NYP-13042019-0299.