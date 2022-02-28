Pinewoods Conservation Group to discuss Harrogate Spring Water expansion at AGM

Pinewoods Conservation Group argues Harrogate Spring Water has paid insufficient attention to the environmental impact of its expansion plans at Rotary Wood on Harlow Hill. (Picture by Gered Binks)

Taking place on Monday, March 21 at 7.30pm at The Green Hut at 44 Harlow Avenue in Harrogate, Pinewood Conservation Group's annual general meeting is expected to include updates on both Harrogate Spring Water plans and the planned development of the Harrogate Council Nurseries site.

After last January’s defeat at Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee, Harrogate Spring Water issued a statement in July 2021 announcing its intention to submit a new planning application “in the coming weeks”.

But. now, seven months later, there are still no signs of what would be the third version of an expansion plan first for the bottling plant on Harlow Hill since it was first granted outline planning permission in 2017.

Registered charity, Pinewoods Conservation Group has remained true to its view that Harrogate Spring Water has paid insufficient attention to the environmental impact of its expansion plans, in particular, the planned loss of trees and habitat at Rotary Wood at the Pinewoods which was planted 16 years ago by local school children as part of the Rotary Club of Harrogate’s celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the first rotary club.

Last month a spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council told the Harrogate Advertiser that, as far as the council was concerned the application was “still pending consideration” and no decision date had yet been set over the future of Britain’s number one premium bottled water brand.

At the time Harrogate Spring Water's press department commented: “We continue to carefully consider all options available to support our business growth.

“As ever, we will continue to keep people engaged and informed as part of the process.”

Attendance at next month's AGM is free of charge and is open to members and non-members.

Pinewoods Conservation Group, which aims to promote the maintenance and conservation of the environment within the Harrogate area and especially the area known as the Pinewoods, is always looking for new committee members.