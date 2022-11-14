News you can trust since 1836
Your chance to meet two Harrogate Town stars at the club store next week

To celebrate Black Friday, Harrogate Town supporters will have the chance to meet two first team players at the official club store on Thursday, November 24.

By Lucy Chappell
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 3:14pm

Josh Austerfield and Matty Daly will be in store from 3.30pm till 4.30pm, signing autographs, chatting to supporters and posing for pictures.

The event comes almost a month after the half term ‘meet the players’ event where supporters were able to meet four first team players.

The club will be providing postcards to be signed by the players, or supporters can bring their own items to be signed.

The club shop on Commercial Street will also have a selection of one-day only offers for fans to take advantage of on the day, with tickets on sale to upcoming matches and the World Cup shown on a big screen too.

