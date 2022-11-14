Your chance to meet two Harrogate Town stars at the club store next week

Josh Austerfield and Matty Daly will be in store from 3.30pm till 4.30pm, signing autographs, chatting to supporters and posing for pictures.

The event comes almost a month after the half term ‘meet the players’ event where supporters were able to meet four first team players.

Harrogate Town supporters will have the chance to meet two first team players at the official club store next week

The club will be providing postcards to be signed by the players, or supporters can bring their own items to be signed.