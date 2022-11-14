Your chance to meet two Harrogate Town stars at the club store next week
To celebrate Black Friday, Harrogate Town supporters will have the chance to meet two first team players at the official club store on Thursday, November 24.
Josh Austerfield and Matty Daly will be in store from 3.30pm till 4.30pm, signing autographs, chatting to supporters and posing for pictures.
The event comes almost a month after the half term ‘meet the players’ event where supporters were able to meet four first team players.
The club will be providing postcards to be signed by the players, or supporters can bring their own items to be signed.
The club shop on Commercial Street will also have a selection of one-day only offers for fans to take advantage of on the day, with tickets on sale to upcoming matches and the World Cup shown on a big screen too.