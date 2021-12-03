Win family tickets for Harrogate Theatre's magical family panto Cinderella

In conjunction with Harrogate Theatre, the Harrogate Advertiser has managed to secure two sets of family panto tickets for this year’s magical production of Cinderella.

That’s two sets of four tickets up for grabs for a performance of this delightful family-friendly feast of fun in the New Year.

Our exciting competition will run in the paper for the next two weeks with a question to answer each week. All you need to do is answer BOTH questions and then send your answers on an email to the Harrogate Advertiser.

Question One:

How many years - including this year - has panto star Tim Stedman appeared in the Harrogate Theatre pantomime?

Please note, Question two will appear next week. To enter, you should then email BOTH answers to: [email protected]