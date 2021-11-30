The show will go on: Harrogate Theatre reopens with panto after storm batters roof

The cast of Harrogate Theatre's Cinderella whose performance was rapturously received on Friday night before the storm hit. Now the show is back on.

Today's statement issued by Harrogate Theatre following the cancellation of last weekend's performances of Cinderella (after a stunning first night on Friday) says:

After 22 months of being closed, we finally opened our doors once again for the opening night of our pantomime, Cinderella on Friday 26th November.

However the severity of Storm Arwen on Friday night caused leaking into our building and onto the stage.

As a result we were unfortunately unable to continue with our shows over the weekend.

The situation has now been resolved and we are thrilled to say that the show will go on!

Coun Graham Swift, Cabinet Member for Resources, Enterprise & Economic Development and Deputy Leader at the Council said:

“The severity of the storm over the weekend unfortunately resulted in property closures across the Harrogate district and beyond.

"The protective, temporary sheeting over the Harrogate Theatre roof was one such casualty of this disruptive weather, which led to water ingress to a small area of the building including the stage.

"Emergency repairs were carried out over the weekend and all necessary safety checks have now been completed today.

I am, therefore, delighted to confirm that the Theatre building can now be re-opened and the Pantomime can re-start again, as scheduled.

"I am extremely grateful to the Harrogate Theatre team, our contractors and colleagues who rallied over the weekend to ensure that the situation was swiftly and professionally resolved.”

Harrogate Theatre advises that anyone who had booked for the cancelled shows over the weekend you will shortly receive an email explaining your options so please keep an eye on your inbox.

If you haven’t received anything by the end of the day, please check your junk folder and then get in touch with us.

We thank everyone for their support and understanding over the past few days and are really excited to welcome back our audiences for the run of Cinderella.