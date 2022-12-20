When will the bins be collected in Harrogate over Christmas and New Year?
Harrogate Borough Council has announced the dates when waste and recycling bin collections will take place during Christmas and New Year.
This year, there will only be changes the week commencing Monday, December 26.
Here is when bins will be collected…
- If your usual collection day is December 26, it will be December 27
- If your usual collection day is December 27, it will be December 28
- If your usual collection day is December 28, it will be December 29
- If your usual collection day is December 29, it will be December 30
- If your usual collection day is December 30, it will be December 31
Bin collections will return to normal on Monday, January 2.
If you are unsure, you can check by visiting https://secure.harrogate.gov.uk/inmyarea