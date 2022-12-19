News you can trust since 1836
Grove Road Community Primary School

Here are 14 pictures of children in Christmas nativity plays at schools across the Harrogate district

It's that time of year again – children have been dressing up and putting on a show for their families in the school nativity.

By Lucy Chappell
34 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 4:57pm

Don’t miss this weeks edition (Thursday, November 22) of the Harrogate Advertiser series featuring youngsters in their Christmas nativity plays at primary schools in Harrogate, Nidderdale, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby.

1. Nativity

Belmont Grosvenor School

Photo: Belmont Grosvenor School

2. Nativity

Bilton Grange Primary School

Photo: Bilton Grange Primary School

3. Nativity

Bilton Grange Primary School

Photo: Bilton Grange Primary School

4. Nativity

Birstwith Church of England Primary School

Photo: Birstwith Church of England Primary School

