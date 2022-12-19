Here are 14 pictures of children in Christmas nativity plays at schools across the Harrogate district
It's that time of year again – children have been dressing up and putting on a show for their families in the school nativity.
By Lucy Chappell
34 minutes ago
Updated
19th Dec 2022, 4:57pm
Don’t miss this weeks edition (Thursday, November 22) of the Harrogate Advertiser series featuring youngsters in their Christmas nativity plays at primary schools in Harrogate, Nidderdale, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby.
