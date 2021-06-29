Wetherby church centre new £30k roof

Work, funded by the FCC Communities Foundation cash, was delayed by severe weather at the start of May which caused internal water damage but overcame the difficulties.

Rev Ann Fox, minister of the church, said: “We are very excited that this project has been successfully completed and that it has improved the appearance of the Centre.

“We are extremely grateful to FCC Communities Foundation for their support and their grant of £30,000 which enabled this project to proceed, and the new roof will safeguard the fabric of the building for many years to come.

“We are now looking forward to re-opening the centre fully as soon as conditions allow, as we are aware of the desperate need for the various community groups to restart the wide range of activities which take place here.”

A spokesman for the church said work to fit the new Welsh slate roof, started at the end of April.

“The timing of the work was unfortunate because the severe storms which occurred at the beginning of May caused some internal water damage although this has since been resolved,” added the spokesman.

“All of the scaffolding has now finally been removed from the Centre, as well as from the Church which had the high level windows repaired and repainted at the same time.”

The FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Since 1998, FCC Communities Foundation has granted over £200million to more than 7000 projects which benefit people living within 10 miles of a FCC Environment landfill site.

Richard Smith, FCC Communities Foundation grant manager, said: “It’s wonderful the roofing work completed which will safeguard the future of a very popular community centre and make a difference to community groups across Wetherby

“FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”