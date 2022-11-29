Wetherby charity seeks volunteers to launch new memory café for residents living with dementia

The charity is seeking for volunteers willing to spare six hours a month to help those living with dementia when its twice-a-month meet-up gets under way in the New Year.

The café aims to create a friendly, safe and supportive space for people living with dementia and their carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma, WiSE dementia coordinator who will oversee the running of the café, said: “Re-establishing dementia support from WiSE in Wetherby is such an important step for us as a charity and we’d love for more volunteers to come forward to help us on this journey.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is looking for volunteers for its new memory café

“We’re looking for people who are friendly, caring and enjoy being around people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You might have had experience of supporting someone with dementia in the past, but this is by no means essential as training will be provided.

“Most importantly of all you will be willing to throw yourselves into activities including everything from art sessions to singing in a group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new memory café will meet twice a month on Wednesdays, from 1.30pm till 3.30pm at The Church Rooms at St James' Parish Church in Wetherby.

The café will support those living with dementia and their carers by providing an appropriate setting to focus on clients’ wellbeing, with sessions facilitated by a trained staff member, alongside WiSE’s volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support and advice will also be offered to family carers to assist them in their challenging day-to-day caring role.

If you would like to become a volunteer, contact Emma by emailing [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad