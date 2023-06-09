Wetherby and Selby RUFC to tackle 22-mile charity cycle challenge in honour of former player Tom Edwards

Tom Edwards, who tragically took his own life aged 29 last November, has been described a "warrior" on the rugby pitch and a "complete gentleman" off it.

He was a star player at Wetherby before becoming a much-loved captain of Selby - and now his friends and teammates will cycle a 50-mile loop between the two clubs on Sunday, 25 June to raise money for Grassroots Suicide Prevention.

Anyone is welcome to sign up to the challenge which will also include a 22-mile route for those who want to enjoy a shorter spin.

Members of Wetherby and Selby RUFC are taking on a cycle challenge in honour of their former player Tom Edwards

There will also be a fundraising BBQ at Selby RUFC's Sandhill Lane ground after the ride.

Tom's family thanked the club for organising the event, saying: "We are so touched that you have organised the bike ride event to raise funds for such an important cause - knowing that Tom is still in people's thoughts is a huge comfort to us."

Selby RUFC president Doug Skelton also paid tribute to Tom who he said made a "huge impact" during his time at the club.

Doug said: "Tom was a tough, uncompromising back row on the park and the complete gentleman off it - he made time for everyone and was everyone’s friend.”

The bike ride will depart Selby RUFC at 10am, with a break at Wetherby RUFC around lunch time, followed by a BBQ at Selby from 3pm.

Riders are being asked to pay a £25 entry fee for charity, and non-participants are also being invited to the BBQ and to make donations.

Selby RUFC said in a statement: "It would be great to see people from across the Selby and Wetherby area taking part, whether you are rugby club members or not.

"Drag down your mates and family and let’s get a massive turnout.

"You don’t need to worry about racing round or getting left behind as we will be organising groups to suit all paces so we can all enjoy ourselves.

"Get on board and raise some serious cash for a cause that is very close to all of our hearts."