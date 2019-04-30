Victory! Harrogate Theatre wins top UK award for panto

Harrogate Theatre panto has scooped a top national award proving what the town already knew - the annual family-friendly festive extravaganza is one of the best in the whole country.

The theatre's recent version of Jack and the Beanstalk written by Harrogate Theatre's own Lennon and McCartney - co-writers David Bown and Phil Lowe - attracted record audiences and rave reviews.

It's been that way for nearly 20 years now. Even distinguished actor Sir Ian McKellan has visited Harrogate Theatre in person in the recent past and praised its panto.

Its reputation has now been sealed with the news that Harriett Hare has won Best Principal Girl in the UK after being cast as a female Jack in Harrogate Theatre's Jack and the Beanstalk.

The talented actress received her award in London at The Great British Pantomime Awards.

Harriett said she was delighted by the award.

She said: “It was great to be able to play Jack Trott as a feisty female - hopefully it’s a sign of more powerful female leads driving the narrative of panto!”

“I think it is a testament to the production team, cast and creatives at Harrogate Theatre."

