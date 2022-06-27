Transdev offers free travel in North Yorkshire for military and veterans on Armed Forces Day

All journeys on the firm’s entire network will be free to current forces personnel, cadet volunteers and veterans from the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

No train services are expected to be operating across many areas of Yorkshire due to industrial action so Transdev’s offer means those without access to alternative means of transport will still be able to attend events all over the region.

Armed Forces Day is celebrated in June each year to commemorate the service of men and women in the military. The UK’s 2022 national event is taking place in Scarborough, served by Transdev’s Coastliner buses from Leeds, Tadcaster, York and Malton – while free regional events will also take place on Briggate in Leeds city centre, and at City Park on Centenary Square in Bradford.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “As always, we are delighted to show our support for our armed forces.

Veterans, current members of the military and cadet adult volunteers can all take advantage of Transdev’s free travel offer on Armed Forces Day, by showing a Forces ID card or simply by wearing their uniform or displaying their medals.

Bus services are expected to be busier than usual due to the rail disruption, and Transdev is advising those taking up its free travel offer to allow extra time to make journeys and to plan ahead carefully before setting out.