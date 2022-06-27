New mural by Yorkshire artist Sam Porter will welcome visitors to Great Yorkshire Show's new stage

A Yorkshire artist who has created murals across the district has painted a stunning masterpiece to welcome visitors to the brand new GYS Stage.

By Gemma Jimmison
Monday, 27th June 2022, 10:16 am
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 10:19 am
The stunning masterpiece will welcome visitors to the brand new GYS Stage.
The colourful mural captures the very best of the Great Yorkshire Show beautifully blending agriculture and countryside.

Artist Sam Porter from Mural Minded, is from a fine art, sculpture print making and graffiti background and uses walls as huge canvasses.

He creates stunning visuals in a wide range of subject matters from wildlife to science and has created murals across Yorkshire and nationally.

The Great Yorkshire Show mural is a celebratory snapshot of the show, Yorkshire and its wildlife and nature – don’t miss it outside the GYS Stage.

The Great Yorkshire Show has become a four-day event after a raft of changes were implemented at the 2021 show due to Covid 19 regulations.

Tickets are on sale now for the show which will run from Tuesday, July 12 to Friday 15. They must be purchased in advance and are day specific. To buy, head to https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/

