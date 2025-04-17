Top retailers rush to take part in Harrogate BID event which does so much to boost footfall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Businesses are queuing up to take part in this year’s Harrogate Celebration of Fashion in the town centre.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wide range of national chains and independent retailers have joined the line-up for this year’s Celebration of Fashion – with organisers Harrogate BID calling on more businesses to get involved.

Local names which have already signed up include Piglet in Bed, Specsavers, Primark, Best Kept Secret, Hoopers, Space Vintage, Karma & Co, Totally Exquisite, Rigby & Peller, Marks and Spencer (M&S) and Whistles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethany Allen, Operations and Projects Executive at Harrogate Business Improvement District, said: “We’d like to give a huge thank you to all of the businesses that have committed to the Celebration of Fashion this year so far.

Looking forward to Harrogate Celebration of Fashion - Matthew Chapman and Bethany Allen of Harrogate BID with Terina Daly of Piglet in Bed. (Picture contributed)

“Whether you’re a national chain looking to show off a new range for the summer season, or an independent retailer hoping to shine a light on a new product or service, this celebration is the perfect opportunity for you.”

The Harrogate Celebration of Fashion will be held at the Piazza area of the Victoria Shopping Centre on Saturday, May 17.

Fully funded by Harrogate BID, as well as highlighting the top shopping offer in Harrogate, the event helps to drive both footfall and spend into the town centre too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures from Harrogate BID’s data partners at HUQ show more than 60,000 people passed through the BID area on the day of the celebration in 2024.

That is 7,000 more than the first event in 2023 and 23% up on a typical Saturday.

Details on the different category walks, performances and demonstrations set to be held throughout this year’s Harrogate Celebration of Fashion will be released shortly.

Bethany Allen says the event is a great chance for people to show off their skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re an aspiring model, we’d love for you to get involved, too,” she said.

"Come down and strut your stuff on the catwalk to help us shine a spotlight on the fantastic shopping experience on offer in our town.”

Anyone looking to get involved with the 2025 event should email the BID team on [email protected]