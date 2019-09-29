This is why the UCI cycling Fan Zone has been closed and the closing concert with The Feeling has been cancelled in Harrogate today

Huge rivers of water are flowing through the UCI Road World Championships Fan Zone, leaving organisers with little choice but to close and cancel all of today's planned entertainment.

Rivers of rain water are flowing through the Fan Zone on the Stray leaving Yorkshire 2019 UCI organisers no choice but to close the park and cancel tonight's entertainment.

In a Tweet from the Yorkshire 2019 organisers this morning, it was confirmed that 'The Fan Zone in Harrogate is closed today, and there will be no live music tonight.'

It will be seen a huge blow to both the organisers and the town authorities who have put so much hard work into planning what has been a difficult and trying week of cycling.

Billed as Harrogate 'Welcoming the World' for a festival cycling over nine whole days, the typical Yorkshire weather has clearly not helped events go as smoothly as people would have liked.

The Fan Zone has had to be closed on two of the nine days due to poor weather and of those days, only two or three could have been classed as enjoying good weather.

The battle to try and drain the Fan Zone of rain water was a losing one this morning.

Both Saturdays, the Inter-Para Cycling International on the 21st and the Women's Elite Road Race on the 28th were played out in stunning sunshine, and the crowds responded well with thousands lining the streets and the route to cheer on the world's best cyclists.

However, in between, and most certainly on the final Sunday, the weather has been poor and resulted in lower-than-expected crowds in the town and even created seriously dangerous conditions for the riders.

The question of how much of an impact the weather has actually had on spectator numbers and indeed money coming into the town's business community will no doubt be answered in the weeks and months after the event when organisers pick through the bones and give their various impact reports.

The Stray was already looking a bit boggy and bruised on the Saturday afternoon. Pictures: Gerard Binks.

The Feeling were due to perform at 6.30pm to close the nine-day UCI Road World Championships in style, but organisers made the announcement this morning that due to the heavy rain, the fan zone will be closed in the interests of safety.

The torrential downpours have also affected the Elite Men's Road Race route, with Yorkshire 2019 and the UCI taking the decision to divert the route at Bishopdale Beck just outside Aysgarth, and to direct riders east up Temple Bank and along the A684 to Leyburn where the race will continue as normal.

The decision was made after extensive consultation with the UCI, multi-agency partners, the environment agency and local mountain rescue teams.

The Stray was looking brown and boggy on the Saturday before the heavy rains of Sunday.

Yorkshire 2019 said: "We consider the safety of spectators and riders as paramount and want everyone to enjoy the racing, but the conditions in the Dales puts that at risk.

"This means, regrettably, that the race will not now pass through Bainbridge, Hawes, Buttertubs, Muker, Gunnerside, Reeth, and Grinton Moor. We know this will be hugely disappointing to the communities in these locations who have been planning events and celebrations to coincide with the race today. We are very sorry."

The Elite Men’s Road Race has gone ahead today, starting in Leeds at the later time of 9am. There will also be nine laps of the Harrogate circuit before the finish on Parliament Street.