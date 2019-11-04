This is why Christmas fairies have mysteriously appeared all over Starbeck

Christmas fairies have suddenly appeared all over Starbeck, as part of an innovative new project to drum up funds for the community's Christmas lights.

Their appearance has certainly been turning heads and delighting children in the neighbourhood, and it's all to give back to Starbeck.

Organised by Christmas lights committee member Chrissie Holmes, the Christmas Fairy Hunt only costs £1 to enter, and entry forms with 12 clues to help find the fairies in their hidden locations can be found at Starbeck Post Office, where the completed entries can also be returned.

Entries opened on Friday, the launch day for the Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal, and will close on November 29 at 5pm.

Prizes will be given out, and there will be an extra prize for the winner who manages to unscramble the letters on the entry form and find the name of the 2019 Christmas fairy - which will be announced at the Starbeck Christmas Fair, taking place on November 30 at St Andrew's Church, from 2pm to 6pm, when the Christmas lights will be switched on.

Donations to the Starbeck Christmas lights appeal can be made in shops along Starbeck High Street, and donation envelopes can be handed in at Elite Meat and Starbeck Post Office.