This is the full programme for all Harrogate Beer Week events for the next five days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Organisers have announced a series of offers and promotions for the current Harrogate Beer Week which runs into the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2021, the event is helmed by Harrogate beer champion Rachel Auty and is returning once again thanks to another year of support from Harrogate BID.

The week-long, town-wide celebration of Harrogate's craft beer, brewing heritage, and beer culture in the local community is offering a programme of special events, offers, and promotions hosted at bars, brewery taps, and eateries across Harrogate up to, and including, Sunday, September 22.

Special discounts and promotions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Beer Week highlight - Cold Bath Brewing Co bar and brewery is offering The Cold Bath Experience (runs 17 to 22 September) at 44-46 Kings Road, Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

20% off Tasting Flights at Starling (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - Starling Independent - 45-47 Oxford St. Harrogate HG1 1PW

No Corkage Tuesday! (offer applies on 17 Sept only) - Husk Beer Emporium, 5 Station Square, HG1 1TB

20% off beer flights at Rooster’s (offer runs 17-22 Sept) - Rooster's Taproom - Unit H5, Fifth Avenue, Hornbeam Park Ave, Harrogate HG2 8QT

The Cold Bath Experience (runs 17 to 22 September) - Cold Bath Brewing 44-46 Kings Rd, Harrogate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pizza and Pints with Pals (runs 17, 18 and 19 Sept) - Major Tom’s Social, The Ginnel, Harrogate

Harrogate Beer Week: The full diary for remaining days

Tuesday, September 17

Quiz Night: HBW Special - Rooster's Taproom, Unit H5, Fifth Avenue, Hornbeam Park Ave, Harrogate HG2 8QT

Lost & Grounded Brewery Night - 17 Miles, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate HG2 0LH

Folk Night @ The Tap - The Tap on Tower St, 31 Tower Street, Harrogate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North vs South (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - The Harrogate Tap, Station Parade HG1 1TE

Beer and food pairing with Cold Bath Brewery (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - Amber’s Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH

Wednesday, September 18

North vs South (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - The Harrogate Tap, Station Parade HG1 1TE

Beer and food pairing with Cold Bath Brewery (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - Amber’s Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH

Thursday, September 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siren Brewery Night - 17 Miles, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate HG2 0LH

North vs South (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - The Harrogate Tap, Station Parade HG1 1TE

Amber's Thursday Club - Amber’s Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH

Beer and food pairing with Cold Bath Brewery (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - Amber’s Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH

Friday, September 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North vs South (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - The Harrogate Tap, Station Parade HG1 1TE

Acoustic Night at Foundry (runs on 20th and 21st September) - The Foundry Project, 1-1a The Ginnel, Harrogate, HG1 2RB

St Robert’s Beer Festival - St Robert's Church, Main Street, Pannal, HG3 1JZ

Beer and food pairing with Cold Bath Brewery - Amber’s Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH

Saturday, September 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Husktoberfest 2 – This Time It's Wurstonal (runs 21st and 22nd September) - Husk Beer Emporium, 5 Station Square, HG1 1TB

Verdant Brewing's Big 10th Birthday Party - North Bar Harrogate, 2D Cheltenham Parade, HG1 1DA

North vs South (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - The Harrogate Tap, Station Parade HG1 1TE

Acoustic Night at Foundry (run on 20th and 21st September) - The Foundry Project, 1-1a The Ginnel, Harrogate, HG1 2RB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Robert’s Beer Festival inc. Family Fun Day and Quiz - St Robert's Church, Main Street, Pannal, HG3 1JZ

Beer and food pairing with Cold Bath Brewery - Amber’s Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH

Sunday, September 22

North vs South (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - The Harrogate Tap, Station Parade HG1 1TE

Sunday Wax! HBW Edition - Husk Beer Emporium, 5 Station Square, HG1 1TB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beer and food pairing with Cold Bath Brewery - Amber’s Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH

Harrogate Beer Week programme and booking information

To view full details, visit: https://www.harrogatebeerweek.co.uk/programme-2024