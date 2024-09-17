This is the full programme for all Harrogate Beer Week events for the next five days
Founded in 2021, the event is helmed by Harrogate beer champion Rachel Auty and is returning once again thanks to another year of support from Harrogate BID.
The week-long, town-wide celebration of Harrogate's craft beer, brewing heritage, and beer culture in the local community is offering a programme of special events, offers, and promotions hosted at bars, brewery taps, and eateries across Harrogate up to, and including, Sunday, September 22.
Special discounts and promotions
20% off Tasting Flights at Starling (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - Starling Independent - 45-47 Oxford St. Harrogate HG1 1PW
No Corkage Tuesday! (offer applies on 17 Sept only) - Husk Beer Emporium, 5 Station Square, HG1 1TB
20% off beer flights at Rooster’s (offer runs 17-22 Sept) - Rooster's Taproom - Unit H5, Fifth Avenue, Hornbeam Park Ave, Harrogate HG2 8QT
The Cold Bath Experience (runs 17 to 22 September) - Cold Bath Brewing 44-46 Kings Rd, Harrogate
Pizza and Pints with Pals (runs 17, 18 and 19 Sept) - Major Tom’s Social, The Ginnel, Harrogate
Harrogate Beer Week: The full diary for remaining days
Tuesday, September 17
Quiz Night: HBW Special - Rooster's Taproom, Unit H5, Fifth Avenue, Hornbeam Park Ave, Harrogate HG2 8QT
Lost & Grounded Brewery Night - 17 Miles, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate HG2 0LH
Folk Night @ The Tap - The Tap on Tower St, 31 Tower Street, Harrogate
North vs South (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - The Harrogate Tap, Station Parade HG1 1TE
Beer and food pairing with Cold Bath Brewery (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - Amber’s Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH
Wednesday, September 18
North vs South (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - The Harrogate Tap, Station Parade HG1 1TE
Beer and food pairing with Cold Bath Brewery (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - Amber’s Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH
Thursday, September 19
Siren Brewery Night - 17 Miles, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate HG2 0LH
North vs South (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - The Harrogate Tap, Station Parade HG1 1TE
Amber's Thursday Club - Amber’s Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH
Beer and food pairing with Cold Bath Brewery (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - Amber’s Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH
Friday, September 20
North vs South (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - The Harrogate Tap, Station Parade HG1 1TE
Acoustic Night at Foundry (runs on 20th and 21st September) - The Foundry Project, 1-1a The Ginnel, Harrogate, HG1 2RB
St Robert’s Beer Festival - St Robert's Church, Main Street, Pannal, HG3 1JZ
Beer and food pairing with Cold Bath Brewery - Amber’s Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH
Saturday, September 21
Husktoberfest 2 – This Time It's Wurstonal (runs 21st and 22nd September) - Husk Beer Emporium, 5 Station Square, HG1 1TB
Verdant Brewing's Big 10th Birthday Party - North Bar Harrogate, 2D Cheltenham Parade, HG1 1DA
North vs South (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - The Harrogate Tap, Station Parade HG1 1TE
Acoustic Night at Foundry (run on 20th and 21st September) - The Foundry Project, 1-1a The Ginnel, Harrogate, HG1 2RB
St Robert’s Beer Festival inc. Family Fun Day and Quiz - St Robert's Church, Main Street, Pannal, HG3 1JZ
Beer and food pairing with Cold Bath Brewery - Amber’s Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH
Sunday, September 22
North vs South (runs all week, 16-22 Sept) - The Harrogate Tap, Station Parade HG1 1TE
Sunday Wax! HBW Edition - Husk Beer Emporium, 5 Station Square, HG1 1TB
Beer and food pairing with Cold Bath Brewery - Amber’s Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH
Harrogate Beer Week programme and booking information
To view full details, visit: https://www.harrogatebeerweek.co.uk/programme-2024
