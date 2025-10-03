Thirty live music acts will play in Harrogate bars and venues in just one weekend

The full line-up for this year’s Harrogate Music Weekender has been revealed with a wide range of live music and exciting events.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Harrogate BID, the three-day town wide schedule of musical fun will return to Harrogate on Friday October 10, with a series of events running until the Sunday, October 12.

Town centre venues are preparing to host over 30 different acts and events, from live bands, acoustic singers and DJ’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme of musical events will include a SEN Disco at Artizan Café with Rory Hoy, Hobo Chic at The Den, Robbie James at Katie O’Briens, as well as an 80s Daytime Disco at Revolucion De Cuba.

Getting ready for the return of Harrogate Music Weekend - Bethany Allen, Operations Manager at Harrogate BID (left) and Dan Goodger, General Manager at Revolucion De Cuba (right). (Picture contributed)

Dan Goodger, General Manager of Revolucion De Cuba, said: “We’re really excited to be part of Harrogate’s Music Weekender and to showcase what we're all about here at Revolución de Cuba - great live music, vibrant energy, and bringing people together in the heart of town.”

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to be part of the local scene and support the community and we can’t wait to welcome our guests over the weekend.”

The headline show will see the popular Singo Bingo return for a special one-off show at The Crown Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This exciting event will feature a similar card-based set up with a twist, ticking off songs from a special musical playlist while singing your heart out to some classic anthems.

Bethany Allen, Operations and Projects Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “We’re thrilled to reveal the final line-up for this year’s Harrogate Music Weekender.

"We’re anticipating an even bigger and better schedule than last year.

“Tickets are selling fast for the Singo Bingo, so be sure to grab them while you can and don’t miss out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate BID is a not-for-profit organisation, funded for by businesses in a dedicated area, with an aim to improve the area in which those businesses trade within.

It was launched in 2019 and received a successful ballot which saw its second term begin in January 2024 for a further five years.

To book tickets and for more information, visit the Harrogate BID website: https://harrogatebid.co.uk/hmw/