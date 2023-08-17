Ripon unveils new signage to help tourists navigate the city’s attractions

This has included two new boundary signs on the bypass to ensure the visibility of Ripon and upgrades to the signs on Boroughbridge Road, Kirkby Road and Studley Road.

Ripon BID have thanked councillors Barbara Brodigan and Andrew Williams for their donations from their locality budgets.

Ripon BID said: “Ripon now has signage befitting a cathedral city and we hope that our businesses, locals and visitors will all agree that it’s a huge improvement.

Ripon's new signs will be unveiled across the city in a bid to improve the tourist experience and better represent the city.

“In a joint project with North Yorkshire Council, Ripon BID have been working to refurbish, repaint and restore the notice boards and finger posts that are currently in place across the city.

Ripon BID has fitted the notice boards with bespoke maps and accompanying tourist information and event, and say the feedback so far has been ‘fantastic!’

“We have noticed a definite rise in people looking at the boards and hope they will work to help tourists navigate our city and all it has to offer.

“Event notices are changed at least once a week.”