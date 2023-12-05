News you can trust since 1836
The Staveley Arms calls on residents to nominate Ripon pub charity partner 2024

The Staveley Arms, in North Stainley just outside Ripon, has asked the public to nominate a local charity to become the pubs charity partner for 2024.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 5th Dec 2023, 15:56 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 15:56 GMT
The Staveley Arms, located just outside Ripon, has asked the public to nominate a charity partner for 2024.

The 16th century rural pub recently underwent refurbishment and reopened with new owners keen to bring the pub back to life in the heart of the village.

The Staveley Arms is now run by experienced proprietors Steve Mortimer, Fay Howell, and Oliver Renton, who are hosting fundraisers throughout 2024 dedicated to one charity close to the hearts of the surrounding community.

The new team are calling for nominations to ensure that the old coach house pub is part of the local community again.

Mr Renton, said: “Throughout 2024 we’ll be holding fundraising events, and every Wednesday after our pub quiz, we will host a raffle,”.

“All funds raised will go to the chosen charity.

“We want the charity partner to be within 10 miles of Ripon to ensure the local community can get behind all the fundraising efforts.”

Fundraising has already begun and events will start as soon as nominations are placed and the chosen cause is selected.

Mr Renton said: “We thought, why wait!

"We bought a Fortnum and Mason hamper worth £200 and are already selling raffle tickets.

“The hamper winner will be announced on New Year’s Eve at our family-friendly celebration, and all funds raised will go to the chosen charity as the first donation.”

To nominate a charity follow this link: https://staveleyarms.co.uk/

