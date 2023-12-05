The Staveley Arms calls on residents to nominate Ripon pub charity partner 2024

The Staveley Arms, in North Stainley just outside Ripon, has asked the public to nominate a local charity to become the pubs charity partner for 2024.

The Staveley Arms, located just outside Ripon, has asked the public to nominate a charity partner for 2024.

The 16th century rural pub recently underwent refurbishment and reopened with new owners keen to bring the pub back to life in the heart of the village.

The Staveley Arms is now run by experienced proprietors Steve Mortimer, Fay Howell, and Oliver Renton, who are hosting fundraisers throughout 2024 dedicated to one charity close to the hearts of the surrounding community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new team are calling for nominations to ensure that the old coach house pub is part of the local community again.

Pictured: Fortnum and Mason hamper value £200.

Mr Renton, said: “Throughout 2024 we’ll be holding fundraising events, and every Wednesday after our pub quiz, we will host a raffle,”.

“All funds raised will go to the chosen charity.

“We want the charity partner to be within 10 miles of Ripon to ensure the local community can get behind all the fundraising efforts.”

Fundraising has already begun and events will start as soon as nominations are placed and the chosen cause is selected.

Mr Renton said: “We thought, why wait!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We bought a Fortnum and Mason hamper worth £200 and are already selling raffle tickets.

“The hamper winner will be announced on New Year’s Eve at our family-friendly celebration, and all funds raised will go to the chosen charity as the first donation.”