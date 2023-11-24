“It may be small in size but it certainly has a big heart.

A small primary school just outside Ripon raised an ‘incredible’ £884.60 after students were given opportunities to volunteer and organise their own events in the run up to BBC Children in Need.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fountains Church of England Primary School in Grantley gave each year the opportunity to volunteer and be on a range of student led committees.

These included a charity committee, which is supported by a member of staff who then chooses which charity events the school will support that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, one of the charities they chose to support was BBC Children in Need.

Children at Fountains Church of England Primary School raised £884.60 for BBC Children in Need.

Students then planned events, publicised them, and were given full charge of the running and fundraising in the run up.

To raise money the student committee decided to do a non-uniform day and take part in Joe Wicks’ Bearpee’s Challenge.

Over the course of the week which began on Monday, November 13, each class had a target of completing 1000 Pudsey Bearpees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only did each class achieve this, but each of the KS2 classes managed to double their target and achieved an outstanding 2000 Pudsey Bearpees.

Pupils completing the Pudsey Bearpees Challenge.

Pupils also arranged a non-uniform day and sold Children in Need wristbands to build on their fundraising.

The money raised from all three fundraising opportunities came to a grand total of £884.60, which will go to help children across the UK.

One of the children on the committee said: “It's really important to help other people, Children in Need helps people in the UK who really need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we did this challenge we raised money so they can keep helping lots of children and it helped us get fit.”

Miss Rogers who supports the committee said: “We are so proud of all the children, each of them really tried their best and contributed to their class total.

“To raise over £800 as a small school is incredible and just highlights what a caring and generous school community we have at Fountains.

“It may be small in size but it certainly has a big heart.