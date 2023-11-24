“It may be small in size but it certainly has a big heart” – Ripon Primary School students raise £884.60 for BBC Children in Need
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fountains Church of England Primary School in Grantley gave each year the opportunity to volunteer and be on a range of student led committees.
These included a charity committee, which is supported by a member of staff who then chooses which charity events the school will support that year.
This year, one of the charities they chose to support was BBC Children in Need.
Students then planned events, publicised them, and were given full charge of the running and fundraising in the run up.
To raise money the student committee decided to do a non-uniform day and take part in Joe Wicks’ Bearpee’s Challenge.
Over the course of the week which began on Monday, November 13, each class had a target of completing 1000 Pudsey Bearpees.
Not only did each class achieve this, but each of the KS2 classes managed to double their target and achieved an outstanding 2000 Pudsey Bearpees.
Pupils also arranged a non-uniform day and sold Children in Need wristbands to build on their fundraising.
The money raised from all three fundraising opportunities came to a grand total of £884.60, which will go to help children across the UK.
One of the children on the committee said: “It's really important to help other people, Children in Need helps people in the UK who really need it.
“When we did this challenge we raised money so they can keep helping lots of children and it helped us get fit.”
Miss Rogers who supports the committee said: “We are so proud of all the children, each of them really tried their best and contributed to their class total.
“To raise over £800 as a small school is incredible and just highlights what a caring and generous school community we have at Fountains.
“It may be small in size but it certainly has a big heart.
“The Charity committee are already on with planning their next event which is a Christmas Jumper Day to raise money for Martin House, the school's main charity this year.”