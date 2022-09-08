The Queen: Memories of when Her Majesty graced the Harrogate district with her presence

A keen supporter of rural industry - she was Patron of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society between 1952 and 1997 - Her Majesty visited the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate on four occasions - 1949 (HRH Princess Elizabeth), 1957, 1977 and finally in 2008.

But it was not only for the Great Yorkshire Show that she came to our district.

In 1985, The Queen accompanied the Mayor of Harrogate on a walkabout in Station Parade before visiting the ancient ruins of Fountains Abbey, near Ripon in the company of Lord Gibson, former chairman of the national Trust.

The Queen visited the Great Yorkshire Show four times during her lifetime, three of them while monarch - including this visit in 1977.

She also visited Ripon Cathedral and handed out traditional Maundy Money to lines of recipients. They each received 59p - equal to the Queen's age.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrived together at Harrogate station in December 1998, with the Duke then making a separate trip to Knaresborough where he visited local electronics company GSPK and also had a pint and a chat with the regulars at Knaresborough Working Men’s Club.

Her Majesty’s Harrogate visit was marked with a special tea dance in the Sun Pavilion in the Valley Gardens, which had just been fully restored after falling into disrepair.

The Queen is pictured arriving at Harrogate train station for the Great Yorkshire Show in 1957.

She also visited the St Andrew’s police convalescence home, on Harlow Moor Road, to mark its centenary, and went on to Farrah’s toffee factory to see production of Harrogate’s famous toffee.

The Queen had apparently been sent a tin of Farrah’s and so enjoyed it that a visit was requested as part of her itinerary.

During the visit she also opened the new Strayside Wing at Harrogate District Hospital, lunching with 20 members of staff, whose names had been drawn out of a hat.

Then it was time for a walkabout among Christmas shoppers on Oxford Street before visiting Harrogate Theatre to meet the cast of the 1998 pantomime, Aladdin.

The Queen meeting the crowds of well-wishers on Oxford Street, Harrogate back in 1998.

She returned to the city in 2004 with a 20-minute walkabout in Ripon's market square. The Royal party were invited to the historic North Yorkshire town to mark the 400th anniversary of two Royal Charters granted by King James I.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh chatted to local residents and received gifts and bouquets of flowers from an appreciative crowd of several hundred.

The Queen unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion and briefly appeared on the balcony of the town hall, where she waved to the crowd.

