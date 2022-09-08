The Queen: Buckingham Palace announces death of Her Majesty The Queen, aged 96

A statement released to the media confirmed the 96-year-old had passed away with her family by her side.

With her death, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Her Majesty, The Queen - our nation's longest serving monarch - has died at the age of 96.

Charles, who has become King, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Concerns had been raised on Thursday morning when Buckingham Palace took the highly unusual step of releasing a statement regarding the monarch’s failing health.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," a statement said.

The Queen is "comfortable", it added.

The Queen and Prince Philip on the balcony of Ripon Town Hall in 1985.

The Queen’s children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward had travelled to be at their mother’s side, while Prince William and brother Harry were also called to attend the estate near Aberdeen.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and various members of the Royal Household also flew into Aberdeen airport throughout the day.

The Queen was a regular visitor to the Harrogate district throughout her reign as our nation’s longest serving monarch.

A keen supporter of rural industry - she was Patron of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society between 1952 and 1997 - Her Majesty visited the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate on four occasions - 1949 (HRH Princess Elizabeth), 1957, 1977 and finally in 2008.

But it was not only for the Great Yorkshire Show that she came to our district, with visits to Harrogate and Ripon in 1985, 1998 and 2004.

The protocol for what should now happen following her passing, has been in place for some time and has, in part, been designed by the Queen herself.

With the Queen’s passing in Scotland, plans code-named Operation Unicorn will be activated, sparking a prolonged period of mourning across the UK.

As well as Union Jacks being flown at half-mast and books of condolences set up for the public to express their sorrow, it is likely that many shops and firms may also close as a mark of respect.

The protocol includes:

1. On the day of her death, the Prime Minister will be one of the first to be informed of the monarch's passing. This message will be delivered by The Queen’s Private Secretary and sent to members of the Privy Council Office;

2. On the day of the Queen's death, King Charles will address the nation in a TV broadcast. The Prime Minister will hold an audience with Charles, while the Ministry of Defence will organise gun salutes and a minute of silence will be held across the country;

3. Her Majesty’s death will trigger an official 12-day mourning period for the nation;

4. The Queen will be buried 10 days after her death with Prince Charles expected to embark on a UK tour in the days leading to the burial;

5. Shops and businesses may close as a mark of respect.