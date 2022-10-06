News you can trust since 1836
The most popular baby name for a girl in Harrogate has been revealed

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that Ava was the most popular girls name in Harrogate last year.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 10:24 am - 1 min read
Updated Thursday, 6th October 2022, 10:40 am

Ava was also the third most popular choice in Yorkshire and The Humber and fourth across England and Wales

Olivia was the most popular girls name in Yorkshire last year and was also the number one choice across England and Wales – for the sixth year in a row.

It was the number one girls name in every English region except the East Midlands, where Amelia took top spot.

Across the country, new names to enter the top 100 girls name list were Lara, Beatrice and Sarah, while Olive moved up 25 spaces to 74th place.

James Tucker, Head of Health and Life Events Analysis at the Office for National Statistics, said: “Olivia remained the most popular girls name in 2021, having held the top spot since 2016.

"Girls' names such as Glenda and Kerry, that were more common before, are also becoming endangered and we have seen less than five girls being named each year since 2018.”

Here is the full list of popular baby names in Yorkshire, based on the 27,459 baby girls born in 2021.

It also breaks down how many babies born in the region were given that name.

The most popular baby girls names in Yorkshire in 2021 were...

Olivia – 298

Amelia- 272

Ava – 256

Isla – 230

Ivy – 222

Lily – 210

Willow – 207

Freya – 206

Poppy – 206

Florence – 194

