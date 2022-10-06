News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police arrest woman for drink driving after falling asleep at wheel on A64

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a member of the public reported her to police for falling asleep at the wheel.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 8:13 am - 1 min read

While on patrol on October 3, one of the roads policing officers was approached by a member of the public to report a driver they suspected was falling asleep at the wheel.

Police were able to quickly locate the woman whose vehicle was damaged and appeared to be ‘very sleepy’.

On undertaking a roadside breath test, officers were determined that she was over the drink drive limit and she was arrested.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested a woman for drink driving after she fell asleep at the wheel on the A64

Once in custody, a breath test showed a reading of 87/100mg, which is more than double the legal limit.

A police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the quick-thinking member of the public who alerted us to the woman as they have no doubt helped prevent a potentially serious collision.

"If it was you who stopped our officer, please get in touch so we can thank you.”

