The most popular baby name for a boy in Harrogate has been revealed

George was also the fourth most popular choice in Yorkshire and The Humber and third across England and Wales.

Muhammad was the most popular boys name in Yorkshire, while Noah was the most popular boys' name across England and Wales.

Across the country, new names to enter the top 100 boys name list were Blake, Brody, Kai, Rupert, Tobias and Nathan, with Rupert and Brody named on the list for the very first time.

Data from the Office of National Statistics has revealed the most popular baby names for a boy

It is the first time Jack has not been in the top ten since the annual series began in 1996.

James Tucker, Head of Health and Life Events Analysis at the Office for National Statistics, said: “Noah has replaced Oliver as the most popular name for boys in 2021, moving Oliver into second place and ending an eight-year reign at the top.

"Leslie has had relatively little popularity in recent years with fewer than seven boys named each year since 2018.

"Others such as Nigel and Norman have not fared much better with ten or fewer boys being named.”

Here is the full list of popular baby names in Yorkshire, based on the 28,918 baby boys born in 2021.

It also breaks down how many babies born in the region were given that name.

The most popular baby boys names in Yorkshire in 2021 were…

Muhammad – 669

Noah – 449

Oliver – 415

George – 402

Arthur – 340

Freddie – 327

Harry – 327

Mohammed – 316

Leo – 304