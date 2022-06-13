The countdown is on to sign up to this summer's Race for Life in Harrogate

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the town at The Stray on Sunday, July 10.

People of all ages and abilities can choose from the 3km, 5km and 10km events and there is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy - a mud-splattered obstacle course.

One in two people in the United Kingdom born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime and money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Residents across the Harrogate district are being encouraged to sign up to this year's Race for Life

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson for Yorkshire, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“We’re making a final call to the people of Harrogate to sign up today.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.

"Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10k distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.

'“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.

"Race for Life Harrogate will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the country this year will follow current government guidance to protect against Covid-19.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”