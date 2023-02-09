1 . Lennon and McCartney

Lennon and McCartney are four-year-old terriers who came to the centre as their previous owner could not meet their needs. They are extremely close to each other so they will need to be rehomed together. Lennon is the confident one out of the two and McCartney really struggles without Lennon so gets his confidence from him. Once they have settled and get to know you they really are a very loving and sweet pair of boys who will make great pets.

Photo: RSPCA