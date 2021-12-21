Story explores Knaresborough attractions

The Terrible Day Heidi Lost Her Whistle has been written by Estelle Green, a landlady of a local pub, and illustrated by teacher Amy Horton.

The story, which has found success locally and overseas, follows a little girl’s search for her whistle, through the town and taking in landmarks, including the viaduct, castle and Mother Shipton’s.

“The story follows the little girl’s journey through Knaresborough, as more and more characters join her in the search, including the very naughty puppy, Kiki,” explained Estelle.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They visit lots of local landmarks and the story ends with a grand finale in market square with Blind Jack and Mother Shipton’s statues looking on.”

It was inspired by Estelle’s granddaughter who had a whistle and walked around Knaresborough carrying it.

“People seemed to really like it and when you hear what the children say about it, they love seeing pictures and hearing about the things they see every day like Mother Shipton’s and Blind Jack.”