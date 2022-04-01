St John Ambulance volunteers in Harrogate receive generous donation from Yorkshire West Riding Freemasons

The Freemasons have given the local team two Laerdal resuscitation manikins, which will enable the volunteers to continue to train in delivering life-saving Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and using defibrillators.

The donation was arranged after St John volunteers attended a first aid duty for the Freemasons in late 2021 and local representatives asked to find out more about the charity and its work.

The donated items, which have a value of nearly £5,000, are an adult-size full-body manikin with airway head and shock link, and a junior training manikin which will assist with teaching how to deliver CPR to younger people.

Clinton Howard, John Birkenshaw, Andrew Wilson (St John’s Harrogate Unit Manager), Ian Ward (St John’s Dales Area Manager), Michael Baxter QPM and Andrew Darling

Ian Ward, Area Manager for St John in Harrogate and surrounding communities, said: “We are immensely grateful to our friends at the Provincial Grand Lodge in Yorkshire West Riding for this wonderful donation."

Both manikins are state-of-the-art electronic models and will enable the volunteers in Harrogate to continue St John’s mission that everyone should receive first aid when they most need it.

Use of CPR with defibrillators can have a huge impact on survival rates if deployed within the first few minutes of a cardiac arrest incident.

The manikins were presented to the Harrogate volunteers by representatives from the Freemasons at a recent event and will be stored at the unit building in the town for use in ongoing training.