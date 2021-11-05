Spectacular poppy tribute paints Ripon red to mark Remembrance Day

The team behind the Ripon Community Poppy Project who helped deck the town out in over 75,000 hand knitted poppies

Now installed annually as a mark of respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice, the special Remembrance Day hanging of thousands of poppies has also become something of a popular tourist attraction.

The town is currently decked with around 75,000 poppies, most of them knitted by keen volunteers, and are a visible recognition to those who gave their lives in the two World Wars and other conflicts

Within the last few days, North Yorkshire's chairman Councillor Stuart Martin - who helps ensure the display survives by providing support towards fundraising from his localities budget - has spoken to people in the town from the likes of Cheshire and Lockerbie who are visiting specifically to view the display.

Installing the display annually is a task which requires almost military precision - with volunteers from the Ripon Community Poppy Project, set up with assistance from Coun Martin and residents Hazel Baker and Carol Dunkley.

It has been erected with the help of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service staff who gave up their own time to help get the poppies to some of the more hard-to-reach locations.

Coun Stuart Martin said: "It started in 2018 to mark the 100th anniversary of the ending of the first world war and it has continued to grow since then to what you see today.

"This year is the 100th anniversary of the Poppy so we wanted to make sure that we commemorated it in style.

"There is somewhere in the region of 70,000 to 75,000 poppies on display in the city which is pretty impressive."

To mark the occasion, Ripon Cathedral will be hosting a Remembrance Concert on Thursday, November 11 at 7pm, featuring Ripon City Band, Dishforth Military Wives Choir, Brackenfield School Choir and a number of other special guests.

There will also be video footage showing the light show that was put on the front of the Cathedral back in 2018.

Any profits made will go to the British Legion Ripon Branch and Ripon Community Poppy Project.

Coun Martin added: "On behalf of the Poppy Project I would like to say thank you to all of the community and especially Ripon Fire Station for helping put the displays up on front of the town hall.

"We would also like to thank everybody who turned up in all sorts of weather to put the displays up and all the businesses who have sponsored either the concert or the Poppy Project throughout time."

On Sunday, November 14, 300 troops will attend a Remembrance Day service in the Spa Gardens at 11:40am.