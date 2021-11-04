We take a look at some of the incredible poppy displays on show across the Harrogate district as we prepare to mark Remembrance Day

The Harrogate District is preparing to commemorate Remembrance Day this year, with a number of events planned following last year's low key commemorations due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we take a look at some of the impressive displays on show across the region.
1. Remembrance Day
Knaresborough Castle marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion and the Poppy Appeal
Photo: Gerard Binks
2. Remembrance Day
The main entrance to Spa Gardens in Ripon dressed in knitted poppies
Photo: Gerard Binks
3. Remembrance Day
Ripon Market Square Cenotaph
Photo: Gerard Binks
4. Remembrance Day
Ripon Town Hall dressed in poppies
Photo: Gerard Binks