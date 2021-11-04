Oliver Morton (aged 1) at Knaresborough Castle by the poppy trees ready for Remembrance Day

We take a look at some of the incredible poppy displays on show across the Harrogate district as we prepare to mark Remembrance Day

As the Royal British Legion prepares to mark its 100th year, volunteers across the district have been busy decking out their regions with new and vibrant poppy displays.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 3:38 pm

The Harrogate District is preparing to commemorate Remembrance Day this year, with a number of events planned following last year's low key commemorations due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we take a look at some of the impressive displays on show across the region.

1. Remembrance Day

Knaresborough Castle marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion and the Poppy Appeal

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Remembrance Day

The main entrance to Spa Gardens in Ripon dressed in knitted poppies

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Remembrance Day

Ripon Market Square Cenotaph

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Remembrance Day

Ripon Town Hall dressed in poppies

Photo: Gerard Binks

