Due to the pandemic, it was the first Sleep Easy for three years and as the YMCA Ripon’s biggest fundraiser of the year, it raised much needed funds for the service.

Lucy Downes, YMCA Ripon’s CEO, said: “We’re thrilled about the success and I’d like to thank everyone who took part and spent the night out with us.

“Especially as the weather was not kind to us that evening”

The event not only raised money but also awareness of the work of the local youth charity.

Participants were sponsored to sleep out overnight, completely outdoors, sleeping on DIY cardboard beds.

She said: “Thanks to your kindness we can now help even more young people than before and support them to realise their potential.

“One night out can make a lifetime of difference.”

The event was all part of a national YMCA Sleep Easy Week that saw YMCA’s across the country come together to promote their work with young people.

The money raised will be used to support YMCA Ripon’s services for young people and young adults who play a key part in helping the city’s youth as they go through troubling stages of adulthood without a safe place to stay.

Ady Rhodes of Jorvik Design Group, a participant at the Sleep Easy, said: “Sleeping rough for a night was a life changing experience for me.

“You can never truly understand how difficult it is being young and homeless, unless you experience even a fraction of what it’s like sleeping out.

“It’s definitely taught me to appreciate the life I have more, because not everyone gets a chance to have a bed at night and that’s not right.

“I’m more motivated in getting involved with YMCA Ripon and hope to be able to support them again and would encourage anyone to get involved, volunteer and support the amazing job they do.”