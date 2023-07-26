Volunteers organised a sponsored walk at Fountains Abbey, known as the ‘seven bridges valley walk’ before enjoying refreshments with Mrs Moss’s friends and family.

Bridget Taylor-Connor, Chair of the volunteer group, said: “It was lovely to be able to organise the walk, alongside Jenny’s family, to fundraise in her memory.

“It was a celebration of Jenny’s life, many stories and happy memories were shared over a cuppa and on the walk.”

In memory of Jenny Moss and her outstanding work of 36 years for Yorkshire Cancer Research

Mrs Moss volunteered for Yorkshire Cancer Research for 36 years, helping the charity fund world-leading research to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer in the region.

Mrs Taylor-Connor, said: “Jenny first joined the group in 1987 and served as secretary for 27 years.

“She kept us focused.

“She would spend hours organising events and looking for sponsorship, as well as promoting the charity’s work in cancer research and screening.”

Ripon's Yorkshire Cancer Research team and Mrs Moss's family and friends gather in her memory

Mrs Moss began volunteering when her husband, Colin Moss, passed away after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

At the same time, Mrs Moss was diagnosed with breast cancer, and throughout her life she was successfully treated for breast cancer three times.

At an event in 2021, Mrs Moss was keen to talk about why she had supported Yorkshire Cancer Research for more than three decades.

She said: “So many people have said to me ‘when will we cure cancer?’ but we’re finding cures all the time.

“People are receiving treatments today that they wouldn’t have had 30 years ago.

“I know that the charity is saving lives in our region today.

“I want this to continue well into the future so that many more people can be cured.”

With the help of Mrs Moss, the Ripon Volunteer Group has raised more than £550,000 since the group was first formed in 1975.

Mrs Taylor-Connor added: “Jenny was always willing to put herself forward and talk about her experience with cancer, we’ll really miss her guidance and smiling face.”