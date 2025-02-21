Shocking data on child sexual abuse image crimes in North Yorkshire revealed by NSPCC

Shocking new figures have revealed at least one child sexual abuse image crime is recorded on average by police in North Yorkshire every day.

According to Home Office data secured by leading children’s charity the NSPCC, 4,800 child sexual abuse image crimes were logged by police forces in Yorkshire and the Humber in the 2023-24 period.

The figures in North Yorkshire were 557 cases, which compares with West Yorkshire 2,301, South Yorkshire 1,249 and Humberside 693.

The new data shows that private messaging platforms are being exploited by criminals in England and Wales to share child sexual abuse material

Online safety fears in Yorkshire - The NSPCC is urging the Government to ensure children are better protected in private messaging environments. (Picture contributed)

The NSPCC is now urging the Government to ensure children are better protected in private messaging environments.

The charity wants ministers to push Ofcom to review and strengthen their most recent codes of practice on tackling this threat to children's safety online.

A separate Freedom of Information request submitted by the NSPCC to police forces across the UK showed that of the offences last year where law enforcement recorded the platform used by perpetrators, exactly half (50%) took place on Snapchat and a quarter on Meta products – 11% on Instagram, 7% on Facebook and 6% on WhatsApp.

Chris Sherwood, NSPCC Chief Executive, said: "It is deeply alarming to see thousands of child sexual abuse image crimes continue to be recorded by police in Yorkshire and the Humber.

"More than 13 child sexual abuse image crimes being recorded by police every day

"These offences cause tremendous harm and distress to children, with much of this illegal material being repeatedly shared and viewed online.

"It is an outrage that in 2025 we are still seeing a blatant disregard from tech companies to prevent this illegal content from proliferating on their sites.”

A joint letter from charities, including the NSPCC, Marie Collins Foundation, Lucy Faithfull Foundation, Centre of expertise on child sexual abuse, and Barnardo’s, has been sent to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology Peter Kyle.

The letter expresses collective concern regarding Ofcom's final Illegal Harms Code of Practice published in December 2024.