Tributes have been paid to former Ripon swimming teacher Sylvia Grice by her daughter following a “celebration” of her remarkable life which “touched so many”.

Mrs Grice taught an estimated 250,000 children to swim over nearly 50 years, with hundreds leaving personal tributes to a woman loved by the city's residents.

Mrs Grice’s effect on the Ripon community was described by the vicar as “miraculous”, during a service filled with poetry and dedications to the years she spent serving the community.

Mrs Grice was offered a civic funeral. However, her family wanted a personal service as despite her big impact, Mrs Grice was ironically said to be a private person.

Pictured: To the left - Sylvia Grice receiving her MBE, and to the right, Mrs Grice's infectious laughter and smile.

A former Barnardo's girl, she spent most of her school years living at “the Palace” on Palace Road.

A tomboy through and through, three year old Mrs Grice fell out of a tree and spent four years in hospital.

Her daughter, Helen Mackenzie, said: “She had a really rough start, one which could have left her full of resentment.

“Somehow, miraculously, she was the opposite.

Pictured: Sylvia Grice is Ripon's self-elected 'Dame' - for her outstanding contributions to the community, and her effect on the people of the city.

“Full of life, warmth and laughter.”

Her two daughters' early talent for swimming inspired her to qualify as a teacher, after which she taught generation upon generation.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “Her teaching was described as having a ‘kind veracity’.

“She had standards, respect for students, and inspired them.

Helen Mackenzie said: "After a lifetime of devotion and service it is time for Sylvia to rest in peace – we know she is in safe hands."

“When she died there were more than 700 comments saying how she taught their entire family to swim, it was incredible.”

Mrs Grice's Swedish friends, who flew over for the service, spoke of the day she welcomed them to the city - more than 40 years ago.

They said: “She made us feel like family in just seconds, and a lifelong friendship emerged.

“She was extraordinary.”

Mrs Mackenzie said: “That's the nature of her effect.”

A dedication written by local journalist and family friend, Tim Flannagan, described a woman who made the most of every moment, with “unlimited generosity”.

A book of photographs presented Mrs Grice constantly smiling, even through years of physical pain as her body began to fail.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “She somehow managed to have fun through the pain.

“Could be that generation – she just got on with it.

“She was pure attitude.”

Mrs Grice later became renowned for hosting garden parties which raised funds for a number of charities to which she remained loyal.

She also spearheaded a campaign to raise £10,000 for two local boys who had died of meningitis.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “Mum had a remarkable life, she accomplished so much that we wanted to celebrate that.

“She received an MBE, and was also granted ‘The Freedom of the City’ - which she was personally more proud of.

“She was always affectionately known as ‘Dame Slyvia’.

“She could never understand, as just an ordinary woman, never realising that she changed the lives of everyone who met her.”

Mrs Grice taught Olympic gold medalist Jack Laugher, who also attended the service as a friend.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “She just loved being around people and had this infectious laughter which was joyous.

“She had that ‘joie de vivre’ - joy of life.

"She was cheeky, driven, sunny, enthusiastic, honest, gutsy, feisty, she was so many things.