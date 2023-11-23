A Ripon charity shop has teamed up with 1970’s children's favourite The Wombles to prepare for the winter months by having a clearout and donating any unwanted, good quality items to the shop.

The Wombles, Britain's much-loved environmentally friendly furry creatures who became TV stars in the 1970’s, are now joining Age UK in Ripon to spread their motto - "Make good use of bad rubbish"

The Wombles, who champion all things environmental, have been working with Age UK throughout the year to encourage people to join the sustainable movement whether its by recycling unwanted items and donating to Age UK shops, or by purchasing from the range of bargains in store.

Tracey Goodier, Shop Manager at the Age UK shop in Ripon said: “We’ve been working with The Wombles throughout the year as they celebrate their 50th anniversary, encouraging people to join the sustainable movement and do their bit for the environment. “

“To kick-start a new season we’re encouraging everyone in Ripon to have a clear out and donate any quality items they no longer need.”

“All items donated are sold on to be loved again whilst raising funds for the Charity, which is also hugely helping to reduce unnecessary waste and landfill.

Age UK shops raise funds to support vital services for older people, including the Charity’s free and confidential national Advice Line, its Telephone Friendship Service and The Silver Line Helpline.

People donating and shopping in the Age UK Ripon shop can also pick up Wombles goodies from a limited-edition range of new items celebrating their 50th anniversary.

“Donating clothes to the Age UK Ripon shop, not only ensures that items can be reused and live for longer, but funds raised from donations and sales ensure that the Charity can support more older people across the country.

“People can also get their hands on our new range of limited-edition Wombles products, including calendars and greetings cards, perfect for the coming festive season and year ahead.”