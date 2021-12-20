She led from the front: Tributes paid to chief of Harrogate Homeless Project after her decision to step down

Liz Hancock, who has been a stalwart at Harrogate Homeless Project for 16 years, said the time was right to move on to "explore new opportunities".

The leader of Harrogate Borough Council, Coun Richard Cooper, hailed Mrs Hancock as a true inspiration while Jenni Moulson, Chair of HHP's Trustees thanked her for the "significant contribution" she had made over many years.

Coun Cooper said: "I have known Liz in her capacity as Chief Executive of Harrogate Homeless Project for many years. Indeed, I volunteered with the homeless project even before Liz was appointed.

"That is how I know what a phenomenal job she has done supporting ,in a caring and practical way, the homeless and those at risk of homelessness.

"Giving those less fortunate than ourselves the opportunity to reset their lives, to escape addiction, to address physical and mental ill health, to recover from family breakdown and regain and retain a home is incredibly valuable work. Liz has led from the front.

"There are many people whose lives have been transformed because of Liz and the team she led.

"I am fortunate to have met many inspirational local people as Leader of Harrogate Borough Council. Liz is right up there at the top of the list.

"She may not know just how much she is admired across the community and how much people look to her with respect for what she has done but I can assure her it is the case.

"She will be much missed and her legacy in respect of the Homeless Project will be that its work continues and grows from strength to strength.

"It is a charity that deserves all our support."

Jenni Moulson, Chair of Trustees, said: “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, staff and volunteers I would like to express our thanks to Liz for the significant contribution she has made to Harrogate Homeless Project during her 16 years of service.

“We would like to thank her for everything she has done to support those experiencing homelessness in the Harrogate District and wish her success and happiness in the future.

“HHP is about to embark on an exciting year as we mark our 30th anniversary and we are looking for an inspiring and compassionate leader to help us achieve some ambitious goals in the years ahead.