News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Search goes on for emotional support dog who has been missing from Harrogate for seven days

A beloved 18-month-old Pug Chihuahua Mix has been missing from Harrogate for a week and his owner is desperate to bring him home.

By Lucy Chappell
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 9:59am

Buddy, who is an emotional support dog for Kimberley’s six-year-old daughter, was last seen at around 12:15pm on Friday, February 3 when he was out on a walk near Jennyfield’s on Skipton Road.

He had a brown collar on when he went missing and witnesses believe that he was hit by a car before heading towards Newby Crescent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A week on from his disappearance, Kimberley Mcneil is offering a reward to anyone who comes forward with any information leading to his safe return.

Buddy, an 18-month-old Pug Chihuahua Mix, has been missing from Harrogate for seven days
Most Popular

She said: “It has been a week since buddy went missing and we just need him home.

PICTURE SPECIAL: 18 brilliant pictures of sports teams from across the Harrogate district throughout the years

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Someone out there somewhere has got to have seen him.

"If someone has him, I just want them to bring him home as he’s got a loving family here and I have three little girls who just want their best friend back.”

Buddy, an 18-month-old Pug Chihuahua Mix, has been missing from Harrogate for seven days

If you see Buddy, you are urged not to approach or call him as he will be scared.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any information or possible sightings of Buddy should be reported by calling 07565287790 or 07866026343.

Harrogate man wins Ice Cream Van of the Year at National Ice Cream Championships

HarrogateKimberley