Search goes on for emotional support dog who has been missing from Harrogate for seven days
A beloved 18-month-old Pug Chihuahua Mix has been missing from Harrogate for a week and his owner is desperate to bring him home.
Buddy, who is an emotional support dog for Kimberley’s six-year-old daughter, was last seen at around 12:15pm on Friday, February 3 when he was out on a walk near Jennyfield’s on Skipton Road.
He had a brown collar on when he went missing and witnesses believe that he was hit by a car before heading towards Newby Crescent.
A week on from his disappearance, Kimberley Mcneil is offering a reward to anyone who comes forward with any information leading to his safe return.
She said: “It has been a week since buddy went missing and we just need him home.
“Someone out there somewhere has got to have seen him.
"If someone has him, I just want them to bring him home as he’s got a loving family here and I have three little girls who just want their best friend back.”
If you see Buddy, you are urged not to approach or call him as he will be scared.
Any information or possible sightings of Buddy should be reported by calling 07565287790 or 07866026343.