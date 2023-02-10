Search goes on for emotional support dog who has been missing from Harrogate for seven days

Buddy, who is an emotional support dog for Kimberley’s six-year-old daughter, was last seen at around 12:15pm on Friday, February 3 when he was out on a walk near Jennyfield’s on Skipton Road.

He had a brown collar on when he went missing and witnesses believe that he was hit by a car before heading towards Newby Crescent.

A week on from his disappearance, Kimberley Mcneil is offering a reward to anyone who comes forward with any information leading to his safe return.

Buddy, an 18-month-old Pug Chihuahua Mix, has been missing from Harrogate for seven days

She said: “It has been a week since buddy went missing and we just need him home.

“Someone out there somewhere has got to have seen him.

"If someone has him, I just want them to bring him home as he’s got a loving family here and I have three little girls who just want their best friend back.”

If you see Buddy, you are urged not to approach or call him as he will be scared.

