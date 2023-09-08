Ripon city community come together to support Ukrainian teen who lost family in A61 crash
On Sunday, September 3, Daria Bartienieva, 35, son Ihor Bartieniev, six, and stepdaughter Anastasiia Bartienieva, 15, died in a collision in South Stainley, between Ripon and Harrogate.
The Black Swan, who have a history for fundraising, took on the responsibility with respect to the tragedy and said ‘locals have been just incredible’.
Publicans Sara and Kelly Hirst, shared the ‘overwhelming response’ which has come from the city’s close community following a great number of donations, many of which have remained anonymous
The Black Swan, who have been central to the fundraising, has so far collected around £21,000 after setting up a GoFundMe page in response to the tragedy.
.The Hirst’s, who are the landladies at the Black Swan, said:”One of the casualties in the crash was at the same school as our little girl so it really hit home how tragic it all is.
“It’s clearly affected everyone in the community.
“It’s a really sensitive case and we just want to do our best for her.
“Truth is, you can’t put a price on such a loss.
“The local businesses have been amazing donating the prizes for the raffle.
“We want to bring the community together during difficult times, we feel that it's our job to do this as a central hub.
“Times like these are so important and Ripon is like a family who all support each other.
The fundraising event on Saturday, September 9, will include a marquee, DJ Hirsty, live music from Freddie Cleary and Rough-Cut UK and a raffle which will start at 4pm.
To donate online follow the gofundme link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bn8xj-fundraising-for-lisa?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
Other donations are being safeguarded by the Black Swan and can be given in person at any time.
North Yorkshire Police is continuing to appeal for information following the collision which involved a silver Vauxhall Meriva car, a blue Toyota Aygo car and a double-decker bus.
Anyone with any information is urged to make immediate contact by calling the non-emergency number 101.