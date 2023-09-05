Church to open for prayers after children and woman killed in collision on major road between Harrogate and Ripon

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Holy Trinity Church in Ripon will be open today until Friday from 2.30pm till 4pm to allow residents to say a prayer in memory of those who lost their lives.

A woman in her 30’s, a teenage girl and a six-year-old boy, who have not been named yet by police, died in a collision involving two cars and a double-decker bus on the A61 between South Stainley and Ripley on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on social media, the church said: “A prayer space is available for those affected by the tragic accident.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holy Trinity Church is opening for prayers after two children and a woman were killed in a serious collision in Ripon

“There will be people around to offer prayer support if needed.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for a youngster who has been left without any family following the accident.

The page has already raised over £6,400 and you can make a donation by visiting https://gofund.me/22941760

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing to anyone who saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision or witnessed the collision to get in touch if they have not already spoken to officers.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles travelling along the A61 prior to the collision or of the collision itself, to get in touch.

If you can help the police with their investigation, you are urged to email [email protected]