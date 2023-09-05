Church to open for prayers after children and woman killed in collision on major road between Harrogate and Ripon
Holy Trinity Church in Ripon will be open today until Friday from 2.30pm till 4pm to allow residents to say a prayer in memory of those who lost their lives.
A woman in her 30’s, a teenage girl and a six-year-old boy, who have not been named yet by police, died in a collision involving two cars and a double-decker bus on the A61 between South Stainley and Ripley on Sunday afternoon.
In a post on social media, the church said: “A prayer space is available for those affected by the tragic accident.
“There will be people around to offer prayer support if needed.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for a youngster who has been left without any family following the accident.
The page has already raised over £6,400 and you can make a donation by visiting https://gofund.me/22941760
Police are appealing to anyone who saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision or witnessed the collision to get in touch if they have not already spoken to officers.
They are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles travelling along the A61 prior to the collision or of the collision itself, to get in touch.
If you can help the police with their investigation, you are urged to email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230166439 when providing any information.