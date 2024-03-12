Ripon artist illustrates the mysteriously dark world of Edgar Allan Poe with abstract phenomena

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirsty Greenwood, 45, has been working on her latest commission themed by the dark, gruesome, and twisted world of Edgar Allan Poe.

Miss Greenwood has previously brought to life the work of internationally renowned authors like Lewis Carroll, and developed art for short stories, magazines, poetry journals, and exhibitions.

Don’t judge a book by its cover’ - is a phrase she would argue ‘we all definitely do’ and one her enchanting artwork defies.

Illustrator Kirsty Greenwood's work was the winner of Best in British Product Design - The Brit List 2021.

Miss Greenwood said: “My latest commission is for an anthology.

“Writers get themes and commission artists.

“Mine is Edgar Allan Poe, he’s incredibly dark, bloody, gory, and visceral.

“Themes of death, regret and lost love.

Pictured: Illustration for the cover of Last Girls Club #10, ‘Reparations’, Summer Solstice issue, June 2023.

“I was always inspired by books like Roald Dahl, Lewis Carroll and Poe.

“Illustrators like Ralph Steadman, and Quentin Blake who were humorous, cryptic, and had a loose style.

“A documentary we watched at Harrogate College of Ralph Steadman manipulating the photographic process inspired me – the metamorphosis of the process.

British cartoonist Ralph Steadman famously illustrated the World of Gonzo for Hunter S Thompson, the American journalist and author best known for Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Pictured: Art inspired by Dan Simmons’ telling of the story of the Inuit Goddess of the sea and hunting, in his book ‘The Terror’.

A lifelong reader, Miss Greenwood prefers to work with the story as her canvas, and frequently takes inspiration from North Yorkshire’s rich history and landscape.

Miss Greenwood said: “Lewis Carroll wrote Alice in Wonderland inspired by Ripon, the gypsum holes and the cathedral.

“Community projects I’ve done were Alice themed,

“It’s hard to ignore his incredible influence.

“I take commissions that I’m drawn to but challenge myself regularly, as an artist you have to.”

“My metamorphosis fabric won Best in British Product Design 2021.”

A technique synonymous with her work is described best with the word 'pareidolia' - the human ability to see shapes or make pictures out of perceived randomness – a technique famously used by renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci, alongside countless others.

Miss Greenwood said: “I start marbling and let the image organically come to life.

“I’ll pull out the themes I’ve already selected at the front of my mind.

“We all see what we want to see.

“There’s a serendipity as the abstract evolves, as opposed to a solid image, which leaves nothing to the imagination.”

Informed by the psychology of the imagination, her unique style feels intune with Poe’s own words - “There is no exquisite beauty without some strangeness”

Miss Greenwood said: “Understanding why and how the brain works is useful.

“The creative side of the brain is important.

“After childhood my generation were told that was it, it’s not real work.

Almost 30 years on as a full time artist, Miss Greenwood described being ‘stubborn’ as a necessary and positive application.

She said: “I’ve been very stubborn, dedicated, motivated to learn how to build my own business and find resources.

“Publishing has a deadline, which I like.

“Being stubborn was a gift, or I wouldn’t be doing it now.

“I had to do my thing, to be original without ripping off other artists.

“I’ve always been into the creepy, the weird gothic style, but Ripon’s landscape has these stories within it.

“It’s a really beautiful place.”